Outlaw, Herbert

OUTLAW Jr., Dr. Herbert Devone



Dr. Herbert Devone Outlaw, Jr., age 65, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 2, 2022 after a sudden onset of terminal illness. He was born on December 13, 1956 in Hartsville, SC. He was preceded to heaven by his parents, the late Reverend Dr. Herbert Devone Outlaw Sr. and Margaret Brabham Outlaw.



Dr. Outlaw received his bachelor's degree from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, GA and received his medical degree, a doctor of dental surgery, from Emory University in 1982. Upon graduation, Herb fulfilled his childhood dream and he practiced dentistry for four decades, positively impacting thousands of patients who adored him.



His passions were tennis, travel, animals, and his loyal and loving circle of friends. He was a long-time friend and supporter of Angel Flight Soars, where he contributed to saving thousands of lives across the region. Herb also voluteered on missions for Doctors Without Borders, providing free dental work to people in Mexico and Central America.



He is survived by his life partner, Jeanine Chambers, and her daughter, Courtney Chambers, of Peachtree Corners, GA; his sister, Renee Gibson (husband Tom) of Greensboro, GA; and his brother, The Rev. Dr. Mark Outlaw, Sr. (wife Lynn) of Gainesville, GA; and many beloved relatives, friends and colleagues who will forever miss his good humor, wit, kindness and helping hands.



A celebration of Dr. Outlaw's life will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 2:00 PM, at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Peachtree Corners, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angel Flight Soars, www.angelflightsoars.org

