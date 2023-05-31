BreakingNews
BREAKING: Midtown residents cleared to go home after evacuation order lifted
Outlaw, Angelus

2 hours ago

OUTLAW, Angelus M.

Ms. Angelus M. Outlaw, former employee of Herschel Thornton Mortuary, passed May 25, 2023. Services will be Saturday, June 3rd in Tennille, GA, M.C. Smith Funeral Home, Sandersville, GA, (478) 552-2591, in charge. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

