OUTLAW, Angelus M.
Ms. Angelus M. Outlaw, former employee of Herschel Thornton Mortuary, passed May 25, 2023. Services will be Saturday, June 3rd in Tennille, GA, M.C. Smith Funeral Home, Sandersville, GA, (478) 552-2591, in charge. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr.
