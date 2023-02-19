OTTWILLER, Margrit



It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye for now to Margrit Ottwiller who passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023 at the age of 93 in Atlanta. She was born on January 29, 1930 in Kassel, Germany to parents, Fritz and Doris Baum and is survived by her only child, Michael Ottwiller (Dana) of Atlanta; her sister, Karin Feldner; and niece, Susie Feldner. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert F. "Bob" Ottwiller.



As a young woman during World War II, Margrit witnessed much tragedy and her life view and personality were forever impacted. At age 18 she met the love of her life, Bob, who was an officer in the U.S. Army stationed in Kassel, Germany. Four years later, Bob and Margrit were married in Kassel and shortly thereafter, the newlyweds moved to America and settled in Fairfax, Virginia.



Margrit was known for her strong work ethic, sharp mind and a discerning eye for fashion and design. She began a career in retail clothing and after several years she put her knowledge to work by opening Suburban Girl in Fairfax. She continued her retail success opening Maggie's Fashions and the cleverly named upscale boutique That's It.



When Bob retired from the U.S. State Department, he and Margrit sold the stores and moved to the St. Petersburg, Florida area where they lived out their retirement years enjoying the beach and each other's company. After Bob's passing, Margrit moved to Atlanta to be closer to her son, Mike, his wife, Dana, and her grand dogs, Toby and Brie.



Margrit was beloved by the many who knew her and treasured her quick wit, head-strong opinions and endearing smile. Her caring spirit and unique persona were signature hallmarks and her lasting legacy. She will be remembered fondly and forever.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for consideration of a donation to Furkids Animal Shelters www.furkids.org. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

