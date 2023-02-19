X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ottwiller, Margrit

Obituaries
2 hours ago

OTTWILLER, Margrit

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye for now to Margrit Ottwiller who passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023 at the age of 93 in Atlanta. She was born on January 29, 1930 in Kassel, Germany to parents, Fritz and Doris Baum and is survived by her only child, Michael Ottwiller (Dana) of Atlanta; her sister, Karin Feldner; and niece, Susie Feldner. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert F. "Bob" Ottwiller.

As a young woman during World War II, Margrit witnessed much tragedy and her life view and personality were forever impacted. At age 18 she met the love of her life, Bob, who was an officer in the U.S. Army stationed in Kassel, Germany. Four years later, Bob and Margrit were married in Kassel and shortly thereafter, the newlyweds moved to America and settled in Fairfax, Virginia.

Margrit was known for her strong work ethic, sharp mind and a discerning eye for fashion and design. She began a career in retail clothing and after several years she put her knowledge to work by opening Suburban Girl in Fairfax. She continued her retail success opening Maggie's Fashions and the cleverly named upscale boutique That's It.

When Bob retired from the U.S. State Department, he and Margrit sold the stores and moved to the St. Petersburg, Florida area where they lived out their retirement years enjoying the beach and each other's company. After Bob's passing, Margrit moved to Atlanta to be closer to her son, Mike, his wife, Dana, and her grand dogs, Toby and Brie.

Margrit was beloved by the many who knew her and treasured her quick wit, head-strong opinions and endearing smile. Her caring spirit and unique persona were signature hallmarks and her lasting legacy. She will be remembered fondly and forever.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for consideration of a donation to Furkids Animal Shelters www.furkids.org. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news8h ago

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
11h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
6h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

7 teens, 2 younger kids shot at Columbus gas station after dispute at party
12h ago
The Latest

Dortch, Thomas
2h ago
Browner, Alice
2h ago
Curtin, Elaine
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top