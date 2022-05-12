OTT, Susan



Susan Whitmire Ott, born October 21, 1947 to Jacqueline Gravitt Whitmire and William Morris Whitmire of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2022. A native Atlantan, Susan grew up in Decatur and attended Briarcliff High School. The eldest of five siblings, Susan embraced her motherly role at a young age after losing her own mother and continued that calling throughout her lifetime. After high school, she attended Queens College, earned a degree in Psychology at Emory University, then pursued her passion in working with underdeveloped children. While living and working in the Decatur area, through a mutual friend, Susan met David. They were officially "pinned" in Winston-Salem, NC and soon married at Redeemer Lutheran in the summer of 1969. Susan and David raised a large, loving family to whom they committed their entire lives in selfless love and devotion. In addition to Susan's wholehearted dedication to her family, she also served throughout her hometown community at the Atlanta Shelter for Battered Women, the Atlanta Children's Shelter and Orphanage, and coordinated donations, housing and assistance for displaced refugees in need within the Metropolitan Atlanta Community. Susan will always be remembered as the most loving and caring sister, friend, aunt, mother, grandmother, forever wife, and for her legacy of faithful perseverance and sacrificial love.



Susan is predeceased by her only beloved son, David Louis Ott, Jr. She is survived by her husband David Louis Ott, Sr. and daughters Jacqueline Ott Bartlett, Elizabeth Ott Sweeney, Caroline Ott Johnson (Dave), Emily Ott Rox (Pete) and six grandchildren. The family plans to honor Susan and receive loved ones from 6 until 8 o'clock on Thursday, May 12 at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs 30328. Services will be held Friday, May 13 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 731 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308 with visitation at the church from 10 to 11 o'clock in the morning and the service at 11. Graveside service to follow immediately afterwards at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs 30328.



