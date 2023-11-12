Obituaries

Ott, Glendon

File photo
File photo
Nov 12, 2023

OTT, Glendon Harry

Mr. Glendon Harry Ott, age 79, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at his residence.

He was retired from the City of Atlanta Police Department.

Funeral Services for Mr. Glendon Harry Ott will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at Benson Funeral Home on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 12 PM until the time of the service at 3:00 PM.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

Benson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Glendon Harry Ott.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Benson Funeral Home - Dallas

309 Hardee Street

Dallas, GA

30132

https://www.bensonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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