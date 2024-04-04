Osterman, Sheila

OSTERMAN (Smith), Shelia Ann



Shelia Ann Smith Osterman, 70, of Bloomington, Indiana, died March 27, 2024, at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital, with family by her side.



She was born December 8, 1953, in Albany, Georgia, to Olen and Anna (McNeil) Smith. She graduated from Habersham Central High School in Mount Airy, Georgia, in 1971, and attended Young Harris College before earning her bachelor's degree in 1976 from Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University), where she was active in the theater.



She dedicated her career to the medical field, working first in respiratory therapy before moving to neurophysiology and then on to sleep medicine. The hospitals she served include Kennestone, West Paces Ferry, and Piedmont hospitals and West Georgia Medical Center in Georgia, and St. Elizabeth in Lafayette, Indiana.



She beat breast cancer in 2005.



In retirement, Shelia was a volunteer for Cardinal Stage Company (now Constellation Stage & Screen). She was a loving cat mom and grandmother.



She is survived by her son, Zachary (Audrie) Osterman; grandsons, Jackson and Eamon Osterman; and sister, Irene (James) McCartney; as well as dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Lamar Smith.



A celebration of life will be held in Atlanta later this year.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sisters by Choice or the McNeil-Mathis Scholarship Fund at Young Harris College.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com