X

Ostendorf, Anthony

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

OSTENDORF, Anthony

Anthony (Tony) Lee Ostendorf 70, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020.

Born in Bristol, Virginia, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. Before he retired, he was employed by National Distributing Company. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Janet, son Kyle, daughter Meghan, granddaughter Calista, daughter-in law Elise & son-in-law Tim.

He was a beloved husband, father, and friend. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs.

At this time, a private service will be kept to immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the "Homeless Pets Foundation" www.homelesspets.com

founded by Dr. Michael Good, are greatly appreciated.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.