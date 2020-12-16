OSTENDORF, Anthony



Anthony (Tony) Lee Ostendorf 70, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020.



Born in Bristol, Virginia, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. Before he retired, he was employed by National Distributing Company. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Janet, son Kyle, daughter Meghan, granddaughter Calista, daughter-in law Elise & son-in-law Tim.



He was a beloved husband, father, and friend. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs.



At this time, a private service will be kept to immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the "Homeless Pets Foundation" www.homelesspets.com



founded by Dr. Michael Good, are greatly appreciated.





