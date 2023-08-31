Oslin, Carol

OSLIN, Carol Butler Watson

Carol Butler Watson Oslin, 87, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 28, 2023, in Atlanta. She was born on September 30, 1935, in Atlanta, Georgia. Carol grew up in Buckhead, and was known as one of the three Butler girls of Rumson Road.

Carol is survived by her husband, Curtis Oslin; her sister, Gay McNemer; children, Carolyn (Randy) Watson, Bill (Kathy) Watson, Clayton (Leigh Ann) Watson; and grandchildren, Cory (Andrea) Mayville, David (Kayla) Mayville, Blake (Ellarie) Watson, Adeline Morgan Watson, Finley Wren Mayville, Kaitlin Lockie, Karly Lockie, Josh (Randi) Lonberg, and Angela Lonberg. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Warren Watson, Jr.; and sister, Marie Neel.

Carol attended North Fulton High School in Atlanta, GA and later pursued her higher education at Auburn University. She had a successful career as an interior designer, where her creativity and attention to detail were highly regarded. Carol was a proud member of the "Free Agents" bowling team and her handle was the "Absolute Truth." At a young age, Carol enjoyed travelling all over Europe.

A longtime season ticket holder, Carol could be found at Jordan Hare on any given Saturday. Well versed in Football and Baseball – she spent many many days and evenings at Murphy Candler Park.

Carol was a member of Dunwoody Baptist Church, where she taught Adult Sunday School (the Ruth Class) for over 25 years.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM, with a memorial service to celebrate Carol's life following at noon, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Life Link Foundation in Carol and Warren's memory.




