1 hour ago

OSHITA, Kristy

Kristy Oshita, age 40, passed away unexpectedly from complications following childbirth on October 22, 2022.

Kristy was born and raised in Mililani, Hawaii. She moved to New York City in 2005 upon graduation from the University of Hawaii and was a true entrepreneur. Over the course of her life she created a successful tennis instructional company for children in New York City, a women's fitness club in Brooklyn, and invested in real estate across the country. Kristy also produced videos, podcasts and online programs around the themes of community, wellness and meditation.

She was a kind and vibrant spirit, ingenious technologist, and an instant friend and confidant to many.

She is survived by her husband, Devon McCorkle; and their newborn son, Beckett Oshi McCorkle; parents, Calvin and Helen (Chung) Oshita; siblings, Jennifer Oshita and Michael Oshita; and niece, Kaia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Malala Fund, CAMFED, or Beckett's care fund. All of these links can be found on Kristy's Ever Loved website.

A Celebration of Kristy's life will be planned for a later date.

