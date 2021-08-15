Osher, Eleanor

ajc logo
Age 97, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the caring and loving community of Delmar Gardens of Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the gathering room at Snellville United Methodist Church, Snellville, GA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Pastor Rob Sweet and Rev. Dr. Quincy D. Brown will officiate. You can view the service, which will be livestreamed by following the link, https://vimeo.com/584978819. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in Eleanor Osher's name, to St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport, IA 52803. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.weertsfh.com. Weert's Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA 52807 (563-355-4433) has also been entrusted with the arrangements.

