OSBORNE, WIlliam Lee "Bill"



William "Bill" Lee Osborne, age 87, of Dallas passed away surrounded by his family on January 30, 2022. Bill was born to William and Vietta Osborne in Yorkville, GA. He grew up in the Paulding County area and graduated from Paulding County High School. Before moving out to Dallas, Bill had been a long-time resident of the Powder Springs area, and both he and his wife, Judy, were members of the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs.



Bill was a famously hard worker and he instilled the value of work ethic in his children. Bill was the owner and operator of Allied Fence for over 20 years, but he also worked there several years before and after his ownership. He would always announce that he was retiring on January 1, and then end up going right back to work, which showcases his tireless work ethic. When he wasn't working, Bill had many hobbies, most of which revolved around the great outdoors. He enjoyed caring for his lawn and garden, boating and being out on the water, and traveling across this beautiful nation. He had been to 48 out of 50 states and his favorite place to visit was Hawaii. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Avenelle "Nell" Carroll. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Judy Hobbs Osborne; children, Lagena Hill (husband, Dan) of Monroe, and Margie Seagraves (husband, Eddie) of Powder Springs; grandchildren, Matt (wife, Joy), Jonathan (wife, Amy), Ryan (wife, Heather), Jennifer (husband, Michael), and Jana; 8 great-grandchildren; and many beloved extended family members.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 3, 1:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Pastor Ryan Hill officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mozley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00 PM before the service.



Arrangements, Davis-Struempf Funeral Home,



www.davisstruempf.com

