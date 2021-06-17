OSBORNE, Virginia



Virginia Mathews Osborne, age 82, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Osborne; sister, Dottie Moor; as well as other family and friends.



Virginia was employed for over 30 years in the insurance industry. She was a member of Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church and a former member of Roswell First United Methodist Church. Virginia loved the Lord with all her heart and is now resting peacefully with her Heavenly Father.



A memorial service honoring the life of Virginia will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17 from 1 PM until the time of service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



