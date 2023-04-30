OSBORNE, Jerry Dewayne



Jerry Dewayne Osborne, age 73, passed away at home on Thursday, April 27.



Jerry was born in 1949 in Vidalia, Georgia. He was the first child of Earl and Glenda Osborne. Jerry spent his childhood growing up on the family farm, graduating from Lyons High School in 1967. He was the proud older brother of Kathy, JoAnn, Raymond and Tommy. After high school he moved to Marietta to attend school. He graduated from Chattahoochee Technical College and Kennesaw State University.



In Marietta Jerry met Jeannie, his wife of more than 50 years. Their marriage was the foundation of a strong family and they shared a lifetime of experiences and happiness.



Their family grew with the births of daughters Ashley and Taylor. The '80s and '90s were busy and fun years with the girls' activities. Jerry worked every swim meet and backstage at every ballet performance. Jerry was happiest spending time with his family, especially at Sanibel.



Jerry retired after 33 years from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta as a Systems Analyst. After retirement, he enjoyed golf with fellow teammates at Fox Creek and Legacy Golf courses. During his last round, he had a hole-in-one on a par 3, a fact he proudly shared with his oncologist.



Jerry was predeceased by his father, Earl Osborne. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; daughters, Ashley (Daniel) and Taylor; granddaughter, Kathryn; mother, Glenda Osborne; and his siblings.



Although gone physically, he will live on in the memories of his family and friends.



A gathering will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill on Monday, May 1, at 10:30 AM, with a service following at 11:00 AM. Jerry will be buried in Vidalia. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

