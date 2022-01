OSBORN, Sara



Age 87, of Stone Mountain, passed away October 24, 2021. Sara was born on November 23, 1933. Sara was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years marriage, James Osborn. Sara is survived by her brother Allyn Roberts, daughter Noel Osborn and husband John Alley, son Keith Osborn and wife Karina Osborn, sons Kenneth Osborn and Roy Osborn, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.