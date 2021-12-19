Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Osborn, Samuel

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

OSBORN, III, Samuel Everhart

Samuel Everhart Osborn III of Zanesville, OH passed away on December 6th.

Sam was born in Missouri to Samuel and Jeanne Moss Osborn, Jr. For 55 years, he lived with his wife, Pamela, in Atlanta, GA where he was an architect. They moved to Zanesville, OH in 2016 to be close to family. He was an active member in numerous churches over the years, serving on elder and advisory boards. Most recently, he was a member of Immanuel Church.

He is survived by his wife Pamela Godfrey Osborn; sons Samuel (Joey) of Zanesville, OH and Joseph (Elizabeth) of Greenville, SC; daughter Hannah (Nate) Haygood of Bozeman, MT; and sister Susan King of Louisville, KY. In addition, he has eleven grandchildren of whom he is incredibly proud.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Immanuel Church in Zanesville, OH.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 740-452-5494, www.hilliscombsenstor.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home

935 Forest Avenue

Zanesville, OH

43701

https://www.hilliscombsnestor.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Reeves, Dorothy
1h ago
Primm, Becky
1h ago
Smith, Susan
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top