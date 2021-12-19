Osborn, Samuel

OSBORN, III, Samuel Everhart



Samuel Everhart Osborn III of Zanesville, OH passed away on December 6th.



Sam was born in Missouri to Samuel and Jeanne Moss Osborn, Jr. For 55 years, he lived with his wife, Pamela, in Atlanta, GA where he was an architect. They moved to Zanesville, OH in 2016 to be close to family. He was an active member in numerous churches over the years, serving on elder and advisory boards. Most recently, he was a member of Immanuel Church.



He is survived by his wife Pamela Godfrey Osborn; sons Samuel (Joey) of Zanesville, OH and Joseph (Elizabeth) of Greenville, SC; daughter Hannah (Nate) Haygood of Bozeman, MT; and sister Susan King of Louisville, KY. In addition, he has eleven grandchildren of whom he is incredibly proud.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Immanuel Church in Zanesville, OH.



A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022.



Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 740-452-5494, www.hilliscombsenstor.com.

