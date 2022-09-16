ORTH, Charles



Charlie was born June 14, 1947 and passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022 after a battle with Parkinsons Lewy Body Dementia. Born in Decatur GA, he attended Decatur High School class of '65 and was captain of the tennis team; afterward attending Florida Southern College on a tennis scholarship. His final studies were at Georgia State University, where he received the Haskins & Sells Award - the highest honor in accounting. Becoming a Pi Kappa Alpha at both schools led to many lifelong friendships. After graduation, he began his career as a CPA at Coopers and Lybrand, later starting his own private practice, Lacey & Orth PC.



An enthusiastic sports fan, he loved the Braves and Georgia Tech athletics and was also an avid runner, completing several marathons. Charlie coached many of his boy's sports teams and later very much enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sports. His world travels included fishing trips with friends and a love of deep sea fishing in Costa Rica. A few of these crazy journeys could be worthy novels!



A regular attendee at Decatur Presbyterian Church, he was an Elder, Trustee, and also taught Sunday School to 3-year-olds and youth. Many kids remembered Charlie as the one always bringing the donuts. His four sons are: Cliff (Tammie); Shawn (Marcia Moore); Brent (Katie); Brandon (Sarah); grandchildren Ansley and Dillon Orth; Gavin Orth; Gage, Cole and Jonah Orth; Aiden, Colton, Hudson and Ella Marie Orth.



Charlie married Elizabeth Orth, a fellow class member at Decatur High and welcomed her children as his own: Billy Anderson (Melanie); Holly Broom (Bo) and grandchildren Jordan and Dawson Anderson; Jake, Rhys and Edie Broom. He loved his family most of all and treasured their gatherings, especially at Christmas.



The family would like to thank his sweet caregiver Betty Williams for her wonderful care during his illness. He adored his Betty.



Charlie's celebration of life will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30030, with a reception to follow in the Keith Parlor. The service will be live streamed on YouTube through the Decatur Presbyterian Church website.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to: The Decatur Education Foundation, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30030, or: Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, Ga 30030.



