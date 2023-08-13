Orred, Gwendolyn

ORRED (WILLIAMS), Gwendolyn Alice "Gwen"



Gwendolyn Alice (Williams) Orred passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 5, 2023. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Dale with whom she shared 58 happy years of marriage; her sons, Gregory (Susan) and Matthew (Susan); her grandchildren, Wesley, Garrett, Alexander, Stacey Treangen (Kurt), Kacey Grand (William); and great-grandchildren, Viktor, Anders, Liam, Josie, and Jude. She is also survived by her brothers, Bruce Williams (May Ann), Brad Williams (Cindy); special niece, Lisa Grundstrom (Dale); and many other relatives, close friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Charlotte (Hart) Williams; and her brother, Phillip.



Gwen was born May 19, 1944 in Minneapolis, the only daughter among four siblings. She graduated from Washburn High School in 1961 and had planned to become a dental technician. Instead, she accepted a job as a rental representative with National Car Rental. She met the love of her life in 1963 at a resort in northern Minnesota, and she and Dale have been inseparable ever since. They married in 1965 and for the next 34 years, Dale's employment with UPS took them to various US locations. Along the way they met many neighbors who became lifelong friends. Over the years, she and Dale created beautiful homes, where family and friends were always welcomed. While her first priority was always her family, Gwen succeeded as an award-winning sales representative in many Sears Roebuck locations, and as a talented crafter and decorator (the envy of many). She was a lover of all animals and was equally adored by her own pets (especially Freddie the cat, and her relentless companion Ben the dog). She loved being part of gourmet groups, volunteering for worthy causes, skiing, dancing, M&Ms, and the Oak Ridge Boys.



Upon Dale's retirement, they maintained a home in Atlanta and spent summers in Minnesota, which was a gathering place for annual family and friend reunions and parties that created countless treasured memories. They also traveled the world, including favorite trips to Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand. Despite the glamorous locations, Gwen was always firmly rooted in her greatest gift—her deep love for her family.



Her reliability and willingness to immediately lend support to any friend in need and a natural ability to make friends in any situation, was the basis for her honest and direct approach to life in all its joys and challenges.



Now she is gone but will never be forgotten.



A celebration of her life will be held in Dunwoody, Georgia on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 2 PM, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road. A second service is planned in Crosslake, Minnesota, at Camp Knutson on September 13, 2023 at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, her family asks that you kindly make a donation sent in Gwen's name to Camp Knutson, a camp for individuals with disabilities and medical needs at 11148 Manhattan Point Boulevard, Crosslake, MN 56442 or online at www.campknutson.org.



