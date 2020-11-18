X

Orr, Robert

Robert "Bobby" Lee Orr Jr., age 70, of Atlanta, Georgia, devoted brother, uncle, and treasured friend, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 PM - 3 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Mask are required by anyone attending the visitation or the funeral at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wilson funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia. An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.

