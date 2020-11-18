Orr, Robert

ORR, Jr., Robert Lee "Bobby"



Robert "Bobby" Lee Orr Jr., age 70, of Atlanta, Georgia, devoted brother, uncle, and treasured friend, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 PM - 3 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Mask are required by anyone attending the visitation or the funeral at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wilson funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia. An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.

