Orenbuch, Donald

Donald Irwin Orenbuch, 87, died Friday, May 7th at his home in Sandy Springs, GA. Don is survived by his wife Billie Lee, his son, Tim Joseph William Orenbuch, and his daughter, Evelyn Laura Ruth Orenbuch. Don grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, MA. He graduated Harvard in 1956, with a degree in Chemistry and received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1960. For the majority of his life, Don lived in suburban Philadelphia, PA. He and Billie moved to Atlanta in October, 2020 to be near his daughter and son-in-law. Don worked at ARCO Chemical Corporation for 14 years and then began his second career as a small business owner, running a Partyland Store in Wayne, PA. Don was active in the Philadelphia Jewish Genealogical Society and enjoyed teaching about the Jewish American immigrant history. Don reached the level of Master in Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. His creations were presented at the Philadelphia Flower Show. A lifelong learner, Don took varied classes well into adulthood. One "Great Discussions" class turned into a weekly discussion with a special group of friends lasting nearly 15 years. Don loved folk music, learning to play the mandolin as a young man, attending the Philadelphia Folk Music Festival, and singing monthly with friends. Don enjoyed close friends and long term relationships, playing in a standing poker group for 20 years. Don played the game well and left the game smiling, having made some good bets and a few chips up.