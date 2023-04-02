Ordóñez, Antonio

ORDONEZ, Antonio Jose



Antonio Jose Ordóñez, age 82, passed peacefully at his home in Atlanta, GA, on February 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born in Cuenca, Ecuador and came to the U.S. as a young man, serving proudly in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer. Antonio and his wife, Patricia, raised their family in West Palm Beach, FL. He is deeply missed and will be remembered as a fearless protector; a wonderful singer and musician; and a passionate chef. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Ordóñez; and children, Regina Ordóñez Maia (Francisco), Francisca Ordóñez Hinz, Antonina Walden, and Patrick Flaherty (Karen); and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by children, Paul Flaherty (Kathy) and Lila Flaherty.

