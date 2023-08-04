Onuoha, Kemjika

ONUOHA, Dr. Kemjika



On July 16, 2023, Dr. Kemjika Onuoha passed away in Georgia. Born on February 8, 1987, he was raised in Raleigh, North Carolina. He obtained a biology degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 2009, before receiving his MD from Morehouse School of Medicine in 2013. He completed his medical residency and fellowship in orthopedics, returned to Atlanta, and began work as a full-time orthopedic surgeon in 2022. He was passionate about making an impact on the lives of his patients. He is survived by his son, Jeremiah; his parents, Maximus and Josephine Onuoha; and his brothers, Enyioma, Ukachukwu, and Ugonna Onuoha.



