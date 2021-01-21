ONKEN, Alfred Emil



ALFRED EMIL ONKEN (Fred) was born on April 15, 1945 in Liberty, NY. He died on January 17, 2021 from complications of the COVID 19 virus. Fred was a 1964 graduate of Stroud Union High School in Stroudsburg, PA, where he lived for many years. His vocational career was in sales, most recently at Microcenter in Marietta, GA, from where he recently retired. He was an active member of Midway Presbyterian Church, greatly enjoying his participation in men's Bible study and other church activities. Fred was passionate about woodcarving, photography, gardening, and sailing. He was noted for his constant home improvement projects and his pride in his workmanship. He will be remembered for his love for the Lord Jesus Christ, his family, and his pets. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 30 years, Joanne Onken, his daughter, Tamara Beck, his son-in-law, Chris Thomson, and two grandchildren, Alder Beck and Griffin Beck, and several beloved cousins.



Memorial services will be held at Midway Presbyterian Church on Dallas Highway in Powder Springs on Thursday, January 21, at 11 am. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTTdS2WdK8WV0BvFHG2Cy4g/live). In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Midway Presbyterian Church Mission Fund.

