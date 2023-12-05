Obituaries

Onderka, Valerie

File photo
File photo
Dec 5, 2023

ONDERKA (RUBENSTEIN), Valerie Paige

Valerie Paige Onderka (Nee Rubenstein) of Sandy Springs, Georgia, 66, passed away suddenly on November 26, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim Onderka; beloved daughter, Sarah Grace of Charleston; brother, Eric Rubenstein; and sister, Betsy Brother; as well as many nieces and nephews; and several of Sarah Grace's friends whom she considered her children.

Valerie was born in Brooklyn, NY, on November 9, 1957 and grew up in Teaneck, NJ. She graduated from The University of Vermont. She lived in San Francisco and moved to Sandy Springs, GA in 1995. She worked in the commercial Real Estate insurance business for AIG for 30 years and for Ironshore Insurance for 10 years. Her specialty was architects and engineers, professional and construction liability. She was highly respected in her industry.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday December 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Congregation Beth Hallel, 950 Pine Grove Road, Roswell, GA.

In loving memory of Valerie, her family requests in lieu of flowers, charitable donation to be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.Komen.org.

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