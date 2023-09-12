OLVEY, Harrison Royce



Harrison Royce Olvey had a future as bright as the sun. He was tragically taken from us on September 3, 2023, at the age of 25, while trying to stop a crime in progress. He graduated in December from Kennesaw State with a degree in Finance and was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. "Harry" touched the lives of everyone he met. He never met a stranger and always knew someone where ever he went. Born April 29, 1998 and raised in Suwanee, GA, he was loved by his teachers, coaches, countless friends, and of course his family. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Autumn Ernst, who lovingly refers to Harrison as "my sweet boy"; and his younger sister, Addison Lin Olvey. Harrison's father, Steven Olvey preceded him in death; as did his grandmother, Irene Dunn; grandfather, Edward Royce Olvey; and his step-grandfather, Gaylon Rainwater. Harrison is survived by his step-father, Tony Casteel; step-siblings, Miles, Quinn and Piper Casteel; his grandfather, Russell Ernst; grandmothers, Vicki Ernst, Cathy Ernst, and Barbara Rainwater; also by his uncles, Brett Ernst (Brittney), Jason Ernst; his aunt, Shannon Tolleson (Mike); and numerous great aunts and uncles, and cousins. Harrison loved the outdoors, and was fortunate to have traveled to Yosemite numerous times, as well as a recent trip to the Bahamas. He loved hanging out with his friends, dancing, listening to music, and attending the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United games. He was a natural athlete that excelled in lacrosse at North Gwinnett High School. He was smart, witty and loved to debate, yet he could disarm you with his infectious laugh. He was just a super-likeable young man that everyone enjoyed being around. He touched the lives of so many and always left a lasting impression. Harrison was one of the good ones and he will never be forgotten.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 15, 2023. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Go Fund Me, where a memorial scholarship in Harrison's name is being established: gofundme.com/f/harrison-olvey.



