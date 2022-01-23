OLTERMAN, Arlene



Arlene Bolton Olterman (formerly of Kingsport, TN), a beloved wife, mother, Nana, and teacher passed away at her home in Acworth, GA, the afternoon of January 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her longtime husband, Robert G. Olterman, and is survived by her three daughters: Stephanie Dressler of Alpharetta, GA, Francine Howley of Bluffton, SC, Richelle Elkins of Acworth, GA; and her son Robert B. Olterman of Woodstock, GA. Her sister, Doris Jane Poe, currently resides in Kingsport, TN, with her husband, A. James "Jim" Poe. She also leaves behind her eight grandsons who meant the world to her: Evan Dressler, Brennan Howley, Kyle Dressler, Tyler Elkins, Colin Howley, Eion Howley, Nathan Olterman, and Cameron Olterman. Arlene was the daughter of John W. "Bill" Bolton and Tressie Bolton, and was born and raised in Kingsport, TN. She attended Lynn Garden High School and graduated in the class of 1962. After high school, Arlene enrolled at East Tennessee State before transferring to the University of Tennessee to be with her high school sweetheart, Bob. They soon married and began the family that would mean so much to her throughout her life. Being a mother was her first passion but she also spent years as an educator, teaching pre-school and elementary school children. She most recently served at and retired from Cobb County Schools' Pitner Elementary School in Acworth, GA. Arlene was an active member at Acworth United Methodist Church for over 24 years and was beloved by the members there. She had previously served as Unit President of the Acworth United Methodist Women. There will be a graveside service in her hometown of Kingsport, TN, at Oak Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bob, on Friday, January 28. A memorial service will be held locally at Acworth UMC on Saturday, January 29 at 2:00 PM. In honor of Arlene, the family asks that you consider a contribution to the Acworth United Methodist Women at 4340 Collins Circle; Acworth, GA 30101.

