OLSON, William Charles



William Charles Olson, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Northside-Forsyth Hospital. A native of Omaha, NE, Bill was the son of the late Elmer and Leona Olson.



Bill married the love of his life, Nancy Jean Logan, March of 1952 in Omaha, NE. Their 64 years of marriage took them all over the country living in: CO, TX, IN, GA, and SC. He was a member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church for 25 years and most recently a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC for 13 years.



Bill loved to help people, which is why he was successful as a leader during his career. In retirement, he carried on this trait, volunteering his time to help others. One of his favorite volunteer activities was becoming a Docent at the Aiken County Historical Museum, when he and Nancy moved to Aiken, SC in 2005.



Surviving, include a daughter, Sally Shipley (Lee), Ft. Meyers, FL; a son, Brent Hedin (Clayton), Roswell, GA; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, daughters, Nancy Sue Martinson and Karen Jean Hedin, and a sister Beverly Deeter.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Dunwoody GA. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Bill to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.



