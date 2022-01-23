OLSON, Sally Claire



Sally Claire Olson, 90, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on January 19, 2022. Sally attended Augustana College in Rock Island, IL in the 1940s. She was an accomplished real estate agent for much of her career in Atlanta. She had a beautiful soprano voice and was a soloist as well. She enjoyed travel, was a voracious reader, and loved to write. She sent many a beautiful correspondence, a habit that led her to use any scrap of paper in the home. She rescued many dogs in her life, with a special love for boxers and airedales. Sally is survived by her husband, Howard Olson, grandson, David Elvin (Laura), granddaughter, Jennifer Deuson (Nicolas), stepdaughter, Heidi Myers (Mark), stepson David Olson, and 5 step-grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private celebration of Sally's life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM for the family. Please join via livestream at www.redeemer.org/worship/worship.online. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name and honor to: Southern Poverty Law Center or the Airedale Rescue Group.

