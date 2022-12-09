OLMSTEAD, Lionel Drew



Lionel Drew Olmstead of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully in the early morning of December 4, 2022, at the age of 56, surrounded by his close family.



Drew was born in Athens, Georgia on November 5, 1966, to George T. Olmstead and Lilla C. Costello. After spending some time living in Savannah, Georgia, and Washington, D.C., the family settled in Atlanta, Georgia, where Drew spent his adolescent childhood and adult life. He grew up attending Christ the King where he enjoyed playing basketball with all of his neighborhood buddies. He then went on to graduate from Virginia Episcopal School, where he played four years of Varsity Soccer.



Drew graduated with a degree in Business Administration from North Carolina State University, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. Drew married Susan H. Olmstead on March 28, 2001, in Amelia Island.



Drew was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fly-fishing, skiing, and playing golf with his close friends and family. Drew enjoyed the family trips with his brothers and stepfather to Alaska, Argentina, and especially Jackson Hole. He was also a true Francophile, as he spent all of his high school summers going to camp in the town of Monsac, located in southwestern France.



Inspired by his stepfather, Marion Eugene Costello, he started his career in Sports Management working for Advantage International in Washington, D.C., where he traveled on golf tours for a few years. Next, he worked for the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games (ACOG). One of Drew's proudest accomplishments was carrying the torch in the 1996 games in Atlanta and receiving the Centennial Olympic Park Brick Certificate. He then went on to start his own contracting company, LDWorks, Inc. After years of construction; he worked for Home Depot at the main Headquarters in Atlanta doing Sales Providing.



Drew was an amazingly funny, and sharp-witted man. Even through tough times, his sense of humor never wavered - he truly had a gift.



Drew's primary and most loved role was being a devoted father to his two children, Nicholas and Gigi, also known as "Nicky Boy" and "Shorty". He coached every soccer and baseball team they ever played on - he always showed up for them and was their "biggest cheerleader". Even in his last days, he was still up to date with how their college football teams were doing. He always tried to get the kids to root for the "Wolfpack" team too. The family has fond memories of Drew teaching the kids how to swim and ride bikes at Tybee Island and Jackson Hole, where the family had a home. He just adored showing the kids his favorite spots, the Snake River and Jenny Lake.



Drew is survived by his wife, Susan H. Olmstead; and his two children, Nicholas Olmstead and Julia Olmstead; his parents, George T. Olmstead (Amanda) and Lilla C. Costello; his brothers, George T. Olmstead, Jr. (Kathy), Jon Olmstead (Jill), Lawton Costello (Sammar), and Jamie Olmstead (Melissa); and his sisters, Blake Mavrogeorgis (Peter) and Vanessa McCulley (Colby). His nephews, Nathaniel Olmstead and Julian Olmstead will also miss him dearly.



Drew was preceded in death by his stepfather, Marion Eugene Costello; and his nephew, Lowell Olmstead.



A celebration of Drew's life will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2 PM at the H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Virginia Episcopal School at 400 V.E.S. Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24503, or ves.org/give.



