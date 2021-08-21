OLLEY, Carol



Carol Richardson Olley, 96, passed away peacefully at home August 8, 2021.



Carol was born in Danville, PA, May 30,1925. She attended nursing school at Geisinger Hospital, where she met the love of her life James Frances Olley, a pathology intern.



Carol and Jim lived in Worcester MA, Boston MA and Philadelphia, PA before settling down in Atlanta, GA where Jim was the well-respected Chief of Pathology at Crawford W. Long Hospital. They had 6 children.



Strong and selfless would be the best description of mom's life. She and Jim lost their first-born, a son, Kim, to leukemia when he was 5 years old. Jim passed away in 1972, leaving her with 5 children to raise and educate, which she did with such courage and grace.



Carol was fortunate to have met Harold Welden, who became a long-time companion of 27 years. Harold passed away suddenly in 2006.



Carol was a tried and true Atlanta sports fan. She especially loved the Braves, the Hawks, the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets (unless they were playing the Dawgs). We were fortunate that she got to watch her beloved Braves play a few days before her passing…they lost of course!



"Mamma O" was what all the kid's friends called her. Our home was the place where all the neighborhood children congregated. Carol loved the chaos that came with a large family.



She is survived by five children Meg Starnes (Joe), Chris Olley, Jamie Olley, Drew Olley and Wendy Cook (Reggie). Five grandchildren, Trevor Starnes (Lindsay), Derek Stares (Brandy), Wes Olley, Darby Sangrey (Carter) and Chandler Cook. Three great-grandchildren Reed, Callan and Ford Starnes.



A private graveside service will be held October 29, 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. donate.lls.org

