X
Dark Mode Toggle

Oliver, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

OLIVER III, William Henry "Bill"

Mr. William Henry Oliver III "Bill", age 82, of Roswell, Georgia passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023. Bill was born on June 18, 1940, in Valdosta, Georgia, the son of the late William Henry Oliver Jr. and Catharine Morgan Oliver.

Bill grew up in Valdosta, Georgia, graduated from Presbyterian College followed by The University of Georgia. In 1964, he left Georgia to enlist in officer training school with the United States Army. He was assigned to the Medical Service Corps, Fort Sam Houston in San Antonia, Texas. He served from 1964 to 1967 rising to the rank of captain. During this time, he met Cynthia Lee Carmichael, they were married in November of 1966. They were later blessed with two sons, William H. Oliver IV (Bill) and John Carmichael Oliver (Jack). Bill and Cyndy moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1967, where he began his career with Southern Company. After 20 plus years he retired as Director of Personnel and then worked for various executive recruiting firms in Atlanta. Bill and Cyndy moved to Roswell, Georgia in 1970. They have been members of Roswell Presbyterian Church for the past 53 years. Bill served as an Elder, both he and Cyndy were very active in church for years. He was also a member of Roswell Rotary Club and Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Bill worked tirelessly in his yard, loved UGA football and Saint Simon's Island, supported many charities and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. They have been blessed with lifelong friends cherishing many memories of a lifetime together in Roswell. The family sincerely appreciates the love and support they have received throughout Bill's illness.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles; his nephew, Charles. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cyndy; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Jan Oliver, of Newnan Georgia, Jack and Sharon Oliver of Alpharetta, Georgia; four grandsons: Will, Sam, Jack, Carson; sister-in-law, Kaye Oliver; brothers-in-law, Richard Carmichael, Larry Carmichael (Brigid); many nieces and nephews in Georgia, Ohio and Texas.

A Celebration of Life service to honor Bill, will be held on Thursday, February 23, at 11:00 AM, at Roswell Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Roswell Presbyterian Church in memory of William Henry Oliver III or you can make a donation to Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research sponsored by Emory Brain Health Center.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: steve Schaefer

What does Stone Mountain mean?19h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Bishop James Morton, 76, noted musician and preacher, dies
12h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
11h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
8h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Ozuna says mind clear, arm strong, and critical Braves fans ignored
12h ago
The Latest

Harper, Karen
Terry, William
1h ago
Towns, Johann
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top