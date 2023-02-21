Oliver, William

OLIVER III, William Henry "Bill"



Mr. William Henry Oliver III "Bill", age 82, of Roswell, Georgia passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023. Bill was born on June 18, 1940, in Valdosta, Georgia, the son of the late William Henry Oliver Jr. and Catharine Morgan Oliver.



Bill grew up in Valdosta, Georgia, graduated from Presbyterian College followed by The University of Georgia. In 1964, he left Georgia to enlist in officer training school with the United States Army. He was assigned to the Medical Service Corps, Fort Sam Houston in San Antonia, Texas. He served from 1964 to 1967 rising to the rank of captain. During this time, he met Cynthia Lee Carmichael, they were married in November of 1966. They were later blessed with two sons, William H. Oliver IV (Bill) and John Carmichael Oliver (Jack). Bill and Cyndy moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1967, where he began his career with Southern Company. After 20 plus years he retired as Director of Personnel and then worked for various executive recruiting firms in Atlanta. Bill and Cyndy moved to Roswell, Georgia in 1970. They have been members of Roswell Presbyterian Church for the past 53 years. Bill served as an Elder, both he and Cyndy were very active in church for years. He was also a member of Roswell Rotary Club and Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Bill worked tirelessly in his yard, loved UGA football and Saint Simon's Island, supported many charities and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. They have been blessed with lifelong friends cherishing many memories of a lifetime together in Roswell. The family sincerely appreciates the love and support they have received throughout Bill's illness.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles; his nephew, Charles. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cyndy; his two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Jan Oliver, of Newnan Georgia, Jack and Sharon Oliver of Alpharetta, Georgia; four grandsons: Will, Sam, Jack, Carson; sister-in-law, Kaye Oliver; brothers-in-law, Richard Carmichael, Larry Carmichael (Brigid); many nieces and nephews in Georgia, Ohio and Texas.



A Celebration of Life service to honor Bill, will be held on Thursday, February 23, at 11:00 AM, at Roswell Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Roswell Presbyterian Church in memory of William Henry Oliver III or you can make a donation to Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research sponsored by Emory Brain Health Center.



