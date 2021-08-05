ajc logo
Oliver, Robert

OLIVER, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Oliver 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Memorial Services for Robert Lee will be held Friday August 6, 2021 1:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, S. DEKALB Chapel. Mr. Oliver leaves to cherish his memory, a host of relatives and many dear friends. DUE TO COVID-19 MASKS ARE REQUIRED IN OUR CHAPELS. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 360034. 404-241-5656.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

