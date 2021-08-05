OLIVER, Robert Lee



Robert Lee Oliver 68, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Memorial Services for Robert Lee will be held Friday August 6, 2021 1:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, S. DEKALB Chapel. Mr. Oliver leaves to cherish his memory, a host of relatives and many dear friends. DUE TO COVID-19 MASKS ARE REQUIRED IN OUR CHAPELS. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 360034. 404-241-5656.

