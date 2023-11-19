Obituaries

Oliver, Lula

File photo
File photo
Nov 19, 2023

OLIVER, Lula

Of Atlanta, passed away on November 14, 2023. Funeral services will be Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11 AM, at Refuge Temple Ministries. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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