OLIVER, Lula
Of Atlanta, passed away on November 14, 2023. Funeral services will be Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11 AM, at Refuge Temple Ministries. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
OLIVER, Lula
Of Atlanta, passed away on November 14, 2023. Funeral services will be Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11 AM, at Refuge Temple Ministries. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral