Oliver, Evelyn

OLIVER (HUNT), Evelyn Lois



Evelyn Lois Hunt Oliver age 84, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Oliver; parents, Charles and Dorothy (Hook) Hunt; and brother, Charles (Bubby) Hunt. She leaves behind sons, Scott of Delaware, and Steven of Georgia; three grandchildren, Ross, Kyle and Madison of Georgia; sister, Shirley Peak of Delran, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews. Evelyn Lois Hunt Oliver was born and raised in Riverside, NJ and graduated from Riverside High School Class of 1955. You could often find her gardening or watching birds but especially spending time with her family. She will be missed by all she knew and loved. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Evelyn Lois Hunt Oliver was held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org in memory of Evelyn Lois Hunt Oliver. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



