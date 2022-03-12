OKWUMABUA, Magnolia



The Family of Chief G. C. Okwumabua announces the home going of their beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and aunt, who went to be with the Lord on Monday February 28, 2022. Her life was the embodiment of love, courage, peace and commitment to family and community.



Magnolia was born at John Gaston Hospital, in Memphis Tennessee, to Alice Louise and Frank Clark on June 2, 1941.She was the second of her five sisters, Dorothy, Emma Jean, Charlotte, and Kay. Magnolia attended Manassas High School, University of Minneapolis, and Howard University. She graduated from Crump Nursing School as a Registered Nurse, in 1961, and worked with the Veterans Administration hospital until her retirement.



In 1968 she met and married the love of her life, Mr. Geoffrey Chikwuka Okwumabua, with whom she shared a beautiful marriage of 48 years. In 1973, she moved with him and their young family to Nigeria, where she impacted the lives of all she met in her career as head nurse at Auchi Polytechnic Hospital, and in her community associations in Benin City and her marital hometown of Issele-Uku. She was part of the heartbeat of the community.



Mrs. Magnolia Okwumabua lived to the blessed age or 80 and passed away peacefully in the arms of her children at Kennestone Hospital, Atlanta Georgia, USA. She is survived by children Ms. Nmadili, Mr. Chukwuka, Mr. Gwamnishum and Ms. Chiwuzo Okwumabua; her daughters-in-law; 7 grandchildren; her sister; nieces; nephews; extended family; and many close friends. Memorial services for Mrs. Okwumabua will be held in Atlanta Georgia and in Delta State Nigeria. Journey well Mom as you reunite with our beloved Dad.

