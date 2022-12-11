OKEL, Benjamin



Dr. Benjamin Boyd Okel of Decatur, Georgia passed peacefully on November 30, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on April 18, 1929 in Montgomery, Alabama, the son of Laura Lucile Boyd Okel and Edward Okel Jr. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama and was active in the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.



Ben graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana with a Bachelor of Science in 1951. He continued his academic studies and graduated from Tulane School of Medicine with an MD in 1954. He served his internship at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland from 1954 to 1955 and then the U.S. Naval School of Aviation Medicine from 1955 to 1956. With a lifelong interest in history, Ben said that this was one of the more exciting periods in his life as he was able to meet and know "important history-makers" such as Admiral William Leahy, Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, and Senate Majority Leader and future President Lyndon Johnson.



While serving in the Navy, Ben met his beloved wife Deborah Westcott on a blind date in Norfolk, Virginia where he was known as an ambidextrous tennis player with no backhand. Ben and Debby celebrated 65 years of marriage on October 26, 2022. They moved to Decatur, Georgia after their wedding.



Ben continued his medical training as a junior and senior assistant resident in Internal Medicine at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia in 1958 and 1959. He completed a Fellowship in Cardiology with Dr. Bruce Logue at the Emory Clinic from 1959 to 1960. Dr. Okel began private practice in Internal Medicine and Cardiology in July 1960 and practiced medicine for almost 50 years. He served on the staff of DeKalb Medical Center (now known as Emory Decatur Hospital), and spent many years on rotation in the Emergency Room and waking in the night to care for his patients. He was a member of the American Medical Association, Southern Medical Association, American College of Physicians (Fellow), and DeKalb Medical Society for which he was president in 1978. Ben received the Laureate Award from the Georgia chapter of the American College of Physicians in 1997 to honor and recognize his abiding commitment to excellence in medical care, education, research, and service to his community and chapter.



In addition to his commitment to his patients, Ben was dedicated to community public health. He served as a member of the Georgia Board of Human Resources from 1975 to 1989. Shortly before Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter began his campaign for President, he appointed Ben to serve as Chairman of the Board of Human Resources for three years.



Despite his academic achievements and lifelong service, Ben was always a man of humility, integrity and graciousness. He shared his warmth, easy-going nature, and sense of humor with everyone. Ben was an active member of Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Georgia for more than 50 years and served as an elder. He especially enjoyed his hobbies and recreational activities focused on the outdoors. He loved sailing his sailboat at Lake Lanier outside of Atlanta, canoeing various rivers throughout the south with his canoeing buddies, camping and hiking, and playing tennis at least twice a week. He also loved genealogy and reading history books. Ben was adored and loved by his family, friends, patients, colleagues, neighbors, and the wonderful team of caregivers who knew "Dr. Ben" toward the end of his life. He was a role model for service, dedication, and graciousness.



Ben is survived by his wife, Deborah Okel, his son Thomas Westcott Okel (Amy); his daughter, Susan Okel Rose; and five beloved grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Okel, Charles Westcott Okel, Benjamin Hall Okel, Margaret Grace Rose, and Walter Samuel Rose. He was preceded in death by his son, James LeRoy Okel; and his brother, James LeRoy Okel, MD.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Decatur Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow in the church parlor. A private committal service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore Street, Decatur, GA 30030.

