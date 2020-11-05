X

Ohnsman, Caroline

OHNSMAN (LUNN), Caroline

Caroline Lunn Ohnsman, age 80, of Marysville, OH, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living, retired educator, guidance counselor, 1958 graduate Murphy High School in Atlanta, received bachelor's and master's from The Ohio State University, longtime church organist Marysville First Presbyterian, baptized at Decatur Presbyterian Church, Decatur, GA, born July 12, 1940 in Atlanta to the late E.H. and Florence Sutton Lunn, survived by children, David (Ann) Ohnsman of Marysville, Valerie (Paul) Wetzel of Greenville, SC and Alan (Tashi) Ohnsman of Glendale, CA, six grandchildren, brother, Edward (Elaine) Lunn of Georgia, two nieces, Stacy (Craig) Ronai and Wendy (Michael) Landry, a nephew, Hal (Kim) Lunn, visitation 2 PM to 5 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville, OH. Interment later at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. Condolences to www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

