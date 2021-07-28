Oglesby, Jane

OGLESBY (MARTIN), Jane



Jane Martin Oglesby, age 88, was born in Atlanta on October 15, 1932, the daughter of William O. Martin, Jr. and Gertrude Harris Martin. She attended Christ the King through 10th grade and then the Spence School in New York City. After graduating from Spence, she attended Vassar College where she made many new friends "up north" and was a member of the Daisy Chain. She entertained her new friends by vividly marveling at the electricity and running water that those in the North enjoyed.



Upon graduating from Vassar in 1954, she moved back to Atlanta and became a second grade teacher at Christ the King. She was a long-term member of the Atlanta Junior League, and was a volunteer for many years at Piedmont Hospital and Egleston Hospital.



In the Fall of 1956, she married fellow Atlantan M. Lamar Oglesby, with whom she had two sons, Stuart L. Oglesby and William S. Oglesby, and a daughter, Jane M. Oglesby. She was a devoted wife and mother, fiercely dedicated to her children, armed with a sharp wit and a great sense of humor. She and Lamar travelled extensively around the world while their children were young, but stayed closer to home when eldest son Stuart turned 16 and got his driver's license.



Jane and Lamar built a house in Highlands, North Carolina in 1986 and spent the summers there entertaining friends, playing golf (where Jane got a hole in one and promptly quit golf to play croquet), hiking and enjoying croquet where they were members of the Strikers.



Jane is survived by Lamar, her husband of 64 years, and her two sons Stuart (her favorite) and Bill, her brother Bill Martin, as well as her 9 grandchildren Stuart, Holly, Billy, Daniel and Charlie Oglesby and Jimmy, Christie, Allen and Kelly Caldwell, and her two great-grandchildren, Reyna Jane Pate and Catherine (Callie) Loh Oglesby. She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Gertrude Martin, her older sister Trudy Greene (her closest friend in the world) and her daughter Jane Oglesby Caldwell.



A Funeral service will be held on August 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM at The Peachtree Church in the Kellett Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Mission, 2353 Bolton Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30318, or the charity of your choice.



