Ogle, Sarah

Obituaries
OGLE, Sarah

Mrs. Sarah Ogle, of Tyrone, passed away April 14, 2023. She retired from Fulton County Board of Education as a PE teacher after 32 years. Sarah was preceded in death by her grandson, Zack Wright; and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harvey Ogle, of Tyrone; children: Lance Ogle and his wife, Penni, of Eatonton; Kim Wright and her husband, Ernie, of Columbus; Tracy Moore and her husband, Dean, of Tyrone; grandchildren, Brett Kirk, Sarah Jane Pelletier, Wesley Moore, Jr. and Evan Moore; great-grandchildren, Heaven Leah Kirk; Livi Pelletier; Kate Pelletier; Ethan Moore and Brodie Moore; and sister, Mary Ann Manley, of Ft. Walton Beach, FL.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2 o'clock, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home, with Rev. Wendell Burdette officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




