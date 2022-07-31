Ogle, Edward

ajc logo
OGLE Jr., Edward H.

Edward H. Ogle, Jr., 81, of Fawn Grove passed away at his home Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of the late Edward H. Ogle, Sr. and Alfrida Margaritte (Johnson) Ogle. He was the loving husband of Judy (Harris) Ogle for 41 years.

His hobbies included big game hunting, golfing, and reading, along with traveling to Montana, and British Columbia.

In addition to his beloved wife; Edward is survived by his 5 children, Kathy Wheeler (Jeff), Tanya Kimbrough (Jerry), Natasha Smith, Ellen Hanna (Ken), and Wesley Ogle; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sheila Ogle. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, David Ogle, Bob Ogle, and Doug Ogle.

There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Chapel; 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at A.S. Turner & Sons Chapel; 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033.

Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society; 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church "Brighten our Foundation Capital Campaign."

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com

