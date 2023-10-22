OGLE, Dean Wyatt



Dean Wyatt Ogle, 88, passed away on October 17, 2023, in Dalton, GA. He was born on March 24, 1935. Dean was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Dean served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. He had a successful career in the US Auto Industry and later owned and operated Liftcom Inc., in Douglasville, GA.



Dean loved genealogy, writing poetry, and songwriting. He enjoyed music, reading, and studying the Bible. Dean loved his family above all else.



Dean is survived by his sons, Wes (Kim), Greg (Pamela), and David (Cyndee); and his sister, Kristi (Buddy). Dean adored his eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.



Dean was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ogle, his father, Wallace; his mother, Catherine; and his brother, Lyndell.



A Celebration of Life service will be held November 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Red Top Mountain State Park in Cartersville, GA.



The family requests that donations be made to the Friends of Georgia State Parks in memory of Dean W. Ogle.



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