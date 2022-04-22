ODOM, Gene



Gene Odom of Decatur GA, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Visitation Services will be held at the church on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11-12 PM (an hour prior to services). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12 PM at Columbia Drive United Methodist Church, 2067 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30032. He leaves to cherish his memories: A host of relatives and many dear friends. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Livestream will be conducted by the church.

