Odgen, Robert

OGDEN, Robert "Bob"



Mr. Robert C. "Bob" Ogden, husband of Evelyn "Lynne" Fooshe Ogden, died Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at his home in Macon, Georgia.



Born September 26, 1939, in Lakeland, Florida, he was the son of the late Bernice and Rebecca Cheshire Ogden. Mr. Ogden was a graduate of Lakeland High School, where he played the saxophone in the high school band. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Navy, where he was stationed in Antarctica and later served aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier.



Mr. Ogden then went on to attend Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, prior to his marriage to the love of his life, Lynne Ogden, one week after college graduation. He also earned a Master of Social Work at the University of Georgia before beginning his career in psychiatric social work working in Gainesville, Georgia, where he and Lynne welcomed their daughter, Alison Ogden-Bowles, into this world. Mr. Ogden then went on to continue his career working in Atlanta, Georgia; Shelby, NC; Augusta, Georgia, and finally Macon, Georgia.



Mr. Ogden was a loving, kind man who dedicated his life to the service of others. Though work was important to him, he always found time for family as well as hobbies such as being a lifetime hunter and fisherman, reading and studying World War II history. He also had a passion for flying having taken flying lessons.



A lifetime devout Christian, he was a member of Mulberry Street UMC in Macon, though he was raised as a Baptist in Lakeland. At his church, he thoroughly enjoyed singing in the church choir and serving on numerous church committees until his health began to decline due to relapsing MS.



Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Evelyn "Lynne" Fooshe Ogden, of the home; his cherished daughter, Alison Ogden-Bowles and her husband, Mike of Jonesboro, Georgia; and several of his first cousins from his mother's side of the family (Cheshire Family).



Memorial Services were conducted graveside, beginning at 10 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in the Ebenezer Cemetery located on Ebenezer Road in Yemassee, South Carolina 29945, with Military Honors.



The family would like to extend a great thanks to Stephanie Greene and Shelia Goodwin for their skillful and encouraging help caring for Mr. Ogden the last several years.



Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the Ogden family during this time.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com