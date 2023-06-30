Ochs, Colonel Michael

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

OCHS, Colonel Michael William

Colonel Michael William Ochs, age 66, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. He was born in Portland, Oregon, on July 11, 1956 to Fabian and Lonice Ochs (deceased). Colonel Ochs enlisted in the Air Force in 1979, and served on Active Duty and the Reserves for 33 years. He retired in 2012, as the Commander, 934th Mission Support Group, Minneapolis Air Reserve Station, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Colonel Ochs is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy; and their daughter, Nicole. He will also be remembered by other family members and friends. Visitation for Colonel Ochs will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at Radney Funeral Home, located at 3155 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36606, with a chapel service beginning at 11:00 AM. A Committal Service will immediately follow in Pine Crest Cemetery West, 1599 Snow Road, Mobile, AL 36695, where Colonel Ochs will receive full military honors. Afterwards, a reception will be held in the Rue Dauphine Room, at Radney Funeral Home in honor of Colonel Ochs.

Godspeed, Mike. Aim high and rest in peace.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Families sue Georgia challenging law banning treatment for trans minors3h ago

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Kemp puts additional $5.7M into seemingly endless water wars legal fight
8h ago

Credit: JESSICA McGOWAN / jmcgowan@ajc.com

Christine King Farris, MLK’s last sibling, has died
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
6h ago

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Duckworth, Daylin
2h ago
Steele, Carolyn
2h ago
Thompson, Wayne
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
11h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
17h ago
What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top