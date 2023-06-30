OCHS, Colonel Michael William



Colonel Michael William Ochs, age 66, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. He was born in Portland, Oregon, on July 11, 1956 to Fabian and Lonice Ochs (deceased). Colonel Ochs enlisted in the Air Force in 1979, and served on Active Duty and the Reserves for 33 years. He retired in 2012, as the Commander, 934th Mission Support Group, Minneapolis Air Reserve Station, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Colonel Ochs is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy; and their daughter, Nicole. He will also be remembered by other family members and friends. Visitation for Colonel Ochs will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at Radney Funeral Home, located at 3155 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36606, with a chapel service beginning at 11:00 AM. A Committal Service will immediately follow in Pine Crest Cemetery West, 1599 Snow Road, Mobile, AL 36695, where Colonel Ochs will receive full military honors. Afterwards, a reception will be held in the Rue Dauphine Room, at Radney Funeral Home in honor of Colonel Ochs.



Godspeed, Mike. Aim high and rest in peace.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com