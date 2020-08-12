OCAMPO, Roger R. Lawrenceville, Roger R. Ocampo, 68, passed due to complications of COVID-19 August 6, 2020, at Northside Hospital Atlanta. He was born March 30, 1952 in Pangasinan, Philippines, the son of Pedro Ocampo Sr. and Maria Nieves Rosario. Roger was a graduate from the University of the East, Manila, Philippines with a Bachelor of Biological Science, Class of 1975. Following, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Medical Technology from University of Luzon, Dagupan City, Class of 1979. He married his college sweetheart, Priscilla C. Ocampo, on January 23, 1984 and they settled in Lawrenceville, GA. They celebrated 36 years of marriage in January. Roger served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1984 to 1993. He retired from Northside Hospital after 30 years as a certified medical technologist and histotechnologist. Roger was a previous president of the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, Georgia Chapter. Roger enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling with his wife, and being socially active with various Filipino associations. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Celedonio Ocampo, Perlita O. Estrada, Romulo Ocampo, Jose Ocampo, Manuel Ocampo, Lourdes Ocampo. Surviving in addition to his wife, Priscilla C. Ocampo, are his son, Rodell Ocampo; daughter, Rochelle Ocampo-White and her husband Oliver White; sisters, Modesta Rosario, Jovita Aguilar, Sylvia Valdez, Milagros Tioaquen and spouses; brother, Pedro Ocampo Jr. and spouse; many nieces and nephews. A vigil will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12 and Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA. A service remembrance will be held Friday, Aug. 14 at 11am at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 1700 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA. Interment will directly follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA, 1832 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA.





