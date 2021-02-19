OBSTARCZYK, Timothy Bernard



Timothy Bernard Obstarczyk, age 58, of Alpharetta, passed away February 7, 2021 in Atlanta.



Tim was born June 19th, 1962 in Buffalo, New York to Joe (deceased) and Norene (Tomczak) Obstarczyk. He had two brothers Jerry Obstarczyk and Kenny (Linda) Obstarczyk (Kenny and Linda both deceased), and was a beloved son-in-law, great brother-in-law and very special uncle to many.



Tim graduated from Buffalo State University with a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, and earned his MBA from Michigan State University. He leaves behind his wife Jean (Hudak) Obstarczyk of 30 years, son Matthew, and daughter Lauren.



Tim was all about his family, friends, and having fun. He had a larger than life personality and always cared about others. Tim had the ability to make every person he met feel special and important, he never met a stranger that didn't become a friend.



A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on February 26th at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30022. Luncheon to follow.



Live stream: rebrand.ly/timobstarczyk



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions from #timsmafia be made to the Kelly for Kids Foundation: https://kellyforkids.com



Broadway is dark tonight | Go Bills | Gone but not forgotten



