Oberst, Helene

Obituaries
2 hours ago

OBERST, Helene

Mrs. Helene Oberst of Hampton passed away February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Oberst; and children, Patsy Oberst and Eddie Oberst. Helene is survived by her son, Tom Oberst of Senoia; grandchildren, Kelsey Oberst of Peachtree City, Lindsay Oberst of Boulder, CO; great-grandchildren, Virginia Jumper and Helen Conklin; many nieces and nephews and extended family members in Nantes, France. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM, at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 591 Flint River Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30238. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

