OBERLE, Luke



Luke Oberle, an actor and videographer passed away on November 11, 2021 at the age of 72 in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Luke was born on August 14, 1949 in Edgewater, NJ and raised in Franklin Square and Croton-on-Hudson, NY. His passion for theater developed at Binghamton University where he majored in Cinema Arts and acted in Nicolas Ray's film "We Can't Go Home Again". He was co-producer of the documentary series, "Atlanta Audubon Presents", on Atlanta public access television. Luke was predeceased by his father, William Oberle, his mother, Nina Oberle, and his brother Peter Oberle. He is survived by four siblings: Mark Oberle, Clare Brown, Martha Wallace and David Oberle, and nieces and nephews including Annie (Rothschild) Farman and William Peter Oberle.

