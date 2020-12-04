OBANUWA, Oluwagbenga
Age 40, of Marietta, passed November 8, 2020. Celebration of Life December 4 at F.L. Sims Funeral Home, Smyrna, GA.
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - Smyrna
2201 S Cobb Drive SE
