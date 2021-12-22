OATNEY, Leigh Ann



Leigh Ann Oatney, 45, wife of Paul Mooring, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her home in Decatur, Georgia with her family and close friends by her side. She was comfortable and left us peacefully, without the burden of pain or suffering. She fought a courageous battle against Metastatic Breast Cancer that was diagnosed a little over 14 months ago.



Leigh Ann was born March 14, 1976, a centennial baby, to Thomas Neil Oatney and Mary Ann Reindl Oatney in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Shawnee High School in Springfield in 1994 and from Bowling Green State University in in Bowling Green, Ohio in 1998.



Survivors include her husband, Paul V. Mooring, son Liam Henry Mooring of Decatur, Georgia; parents Thomas Neil and Mary Ann Reindl Oatney of Centerville, Ohio; parents-in-law Alan Eugene Mooring and Barbara Louise Morehouse Mooring of Plains, Montana; sister Cynthia Lynette Oatney Speer and husband Christopher S. Speer of Grand Prairie, Texas; many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins; and special friends Keesa and Craig Swaney of Stone Mountain, Georgia.



Leigh Ann was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Neil Edward Oatney and F. Ilene Reed Oatney and her maternal grandparents James Charles Reindl and Dorothy Josephine Heckman Reindl and uncle Joseph Louis Reindl.



Per Leigh Ann's wishes, she was cremated with no viewing. A celebration of life took place on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Decatur First United Methodist Church in Decatur, Georgia, where she taught Pre-Kindergarten. A recorded video of the service can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/656707336/751e64304c



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank (www.acfb.org/donate) in Leigh Ann's honor, an organization she cared deeply about or the American Breast Cancer Foundation (https://www.ubcf.org). The A. S. Turner Funeral Home and Crematory (https://www.asturner.com) of Decatur, Georgia was in charge of the cremation.

