Oakley, Ellwood

OAKLEY, III, Ellwood F. "Ebb"



Ellwood "Ebb" Oakley passed away on January 16 from complication of a rare form of leukemia. He is survived by many members of the Oakley Family including his wife, Lois; his daughters, Alden and Blair; his granddaughter, Emery; his sisters, Anna Megginson (Joel) of Rogers, AR, and Jackie Harrison (Ben) of Rome, GA; his nephews, Joel Megginson, Jr. of Venice, FL, and Timothy Harrison (Elizabeth Hearn); and his nieces, Robyn Aronowitz (Eric) of Rogers, AR, and Maggie Harrison (Zelda Saeli) of San Fransisco. Additional family members include his sister-in-law, Beth Sanford, and the wonderful children of his nieces and nephews. Ebb's devotion to each of these family members was legendary.



Ebb was distinguished by many gifts, all of which he shared in abundance. He was blessed with a searing intelligence, natural leadership skills, a powerful gift of expression, passion for excellence and thoughtful analysis of public policy. Unfailingly, Ebb dedicated himself to discourse regarding the marginalized in our midst. His loss will be felt by the many who knew him as a friend, as well as those who knew him in his public roles as an outstanding attorney; an award-winning professor; and an unparalleled corporate trainer, mediator, and hearing officer.



A memorial service will be held February 13 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church with a reception following the service.



In lieu of flowers the Oakley Family requests that contributions be made to Peachtree Road UMC, 3180 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. These gifts of remembrance will be used in the Church's ministry to the developmentally disabled community.

